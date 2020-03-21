In what seems to be a move to discourage the spreading of misinformation, Facebook is currently working on a new feature for its Messenger app. The new feature will limit users’ ability to forward a message to five people.

Facebook already added a similar feature to WhatsApp back in 2018. The Facebook-owned company also added a forward label to forwarded messages to make people aware of what they are reading.

That said, we don’t know whether we’ll get a similar forwarded label in Facebook Messenger. Nevertheless, the message forwarding limitation is a much-needed feature.

According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature is currently in the developmental phase, which means that it may take a while to make the message forwarding feature become available for the public.