Enterprises can now try Microsoft Translator Pro—now in preview—on iOS

Microsoft has finally launched the public preview of Microsoft Translator Pro. The Redmond tech giant’s enterprise-focused translator is now available as a paid offering on iOS with enterprise-grade security.

And since it’s designed for enterprises and organizations, it’s not available to use for regular users. The Translator Pro—available on iOS 15 and newer—offers speech-to-speech translation, offline translation in select languages, and full control for IT administrators to manage deployment, privacy, and security.

Enterprises can manage the app through full IT administrator control, including conversation history and data privacy, with all data securely stored within the organization’s Azure tenant. The app is currently in preview for US-based enterprises, and users must apply for limited access to use it.

Microsoft also promises to improve the app’s Document Translation feature to include text within images starting January 2025, using Azure AI Vision to extract and translate text from images embedded in documents.

A lot of things happened at this week’s Microsoft Ignite conference, especially for enterprises.

Microsoft launched Windows 365 Link, its $349 mini PC, which streams Windows 11’s locked-down version with no apps or local admin access from the cloud. Available in April 2025, Windows 365 Link comes with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and several ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

As Microsoft continues its push into AI, the company also announced Copilot Actions. This new AI feature for Microsoft 365 subscribers can automate your boring, repetitive everyday tasks for you.