If you think AI makes us lazy, wait until you try Copilot Actions

Microsoft arrived big at its annual Ignite conference. The Redmond tech giant announced Copilot Actions, a new AI-powered feature that automates your everyday repetitive tasks.

Copilot Actions, now available in preview, is a new feature for Microsoft 365 Copilot subscribers. In its announcement, Microsoft describes some of the tasks that it can automate: summarizing Teams meeting actions, generating reports, and preparing for meetings. They function like set-it-and-forget-it macros powered by AI.

“We’ve dramatically improved Copilot performance—responses are two times faster on average and response satisfaction is nearly three times higher—and shipped hundreds of new features,” Microsoft boasts in the announcement.

The Redmond tech giant also introduced a lot of new AI agents for Microsoft 365, especially in apps like SharePoint and Teams as the company continues its AI push. We’re also getting an AI-powered language translator on PowerPoint in 40 languages, with general availability coming next year.

On SharePoint, for example, this new AI agent provides instant access to organizational knowledge. We’re getting real-time speech-to-speech interpretation on Teams, which is coming to public preview in early 2025, and note-taking Automator and task completer in Planner.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot is becoming a daily habit for people around the world—already, nearly 70% of Fortune 500 companies are using it,” the company says.

Microsoft also launched the Windows 365 Link, its $349 compact and fanless mini PC that streams Windows 11 via its cloud-based 365 service that will launch in April 2025. Rivaling other compact PC options from companies like HP and Lenovo, Windows 365 Link comes with multiple USB ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, dual 4K monitor support, and Bluetooth.