Windows 365 Link, Microsoft's $349 mini PC, may be the future of computing

Microsoft kicked off its annual Ignite conference yesterday with a bang. The Redmond company launched Windows 365 Link, a $349 mini PC that can stream Windows 11 (and only that), running PCs on the cloud.

But it’s not for everyone, though. With that price tag, we’re getting a locked-down version of Windows 11 with no apps or local admin access so it’s suitable for corporate environments. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and several ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

“It’s compact, lightweight, and designed to maximize productivity with its highly responsive performance. It takes seconds to boot and instantly wakes from sleep, allowing users to quickly get started or pick up where they left off on their Cloud PC,” says Microsoft’s senior product marketing manager Anthony Smith.

Security-wise, Microsoft gives multifactor authentication, TPM, Secure Boot, and BitLocker encryption of its small web-focused OS.

It also works with Microsoft Intune & Entra ID, featuring sustainable materials that are also repairable. It does not, however, support Azure Virtual Desktop or Microsoft Dev Box.

And it’s fair to say this is the future of computing. It’s safer, more secure, and unlike traditional PCs that depend on local hardware, using the cloud can help cut down on electronic waste. Microsoft has also been supporting cloud tech for a while, even in gaming, by allowing Xbox games to be streamed on Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

Currently in preview, Windows 365 Link will be available in April 2025.