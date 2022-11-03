Elon Musk to reportedly enable Twitter Edit feature for everyone this week

A few days ago, Elon Musk announced that Twitter’s blue tick badge would be part of the Blue subscription offering, the price of which is now revised to $8 a month. But Elon Musk is also reportedly planning to make the Edit feature free for everyone, perhaps to balance things out.

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk is planning to enable the Edit button for everyone as early as this week. In other words, you will be able to correct all your mistakes in your tweets after you hit publish, that too, without being a membership holder of Twitter Blue. However, Twitter’s new boss has not commented on the report’s authenticity.

If the report is accurate, all Twitter users will be able to make changes to their tweets that are published not more than 30 minutes ago. Also, users will be able to view the original tweet. It will also show when was the last time the editing was done at the bottom of the tweet. All in all, the Edit feature will continue to function the same way as previously unless Musk has other plans.

Meanwhile, Twitter will charge users $8 monthly for the Blue subscription. In return, paid users will get many new features, including the blue tick badge, priority in replies, the ability to post long videos and audio, and more. While the Edit button is expected to go live for everyone this week, Musk has given employees time until November 7 to implement the new Blue subscription model.

