Elon Musk reveals a new feature coming to Twitter

It is pretty difficult to tell what will be the future of Twitter under Elon Musk. The multi-millionaire has been doing a lot of flip-flops on what’s next for the microblogging site. But keeping those aside for a moment, Musk has announced a new feature coming to the microblogging site in the coming months.

A Twitter user quoted one of Elon Musk’s tweets expressing that Twitter should offer a ‘save video’ button for users to save videos. The new Twitter chief dropped a reply to that, saying that it is “coming.” However, no further words have been added on when exactly it will be available for users. It is not clear whether it will be part of the company’s Blue subscription offering, either.

The company’s revamped Blue subscription offering is yet to come into effect, but part of the offering will be allowing users to post long videos. If those videos contain something that is useful, users will be able to save them for later viewing. However, it is not entirely clear whether Musk was talking about saving those videos for offline viewing in the app like how YouTube does or downloading them directly to the device. Either way, a ‘save video’ button will benefit everyone if it’s not behind a paywall.

Coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Twitter’s new verification model has faced a lot of criticism from users. Musk, however, defended the new model saying that it would result in fewer impersonations, bots, and fake accounts. Musk had confirmed that a Blue subscription would cost $8 a month, and in return, users would get half the ads, the ability to post longer videos, priority ranking for quality content, and many more.

What are your thoughts on changes Musk has talked about for Twitter so far, and what changes would you recommend to the new chief? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.