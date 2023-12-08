Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In a tweet, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of Bard with the tweet, “Needs some work on cat counting, and w** is up with that disclaimer it’s just cats lmao.” The image included a Bard where someone has uploaded a picture of what looks like 3 cats, and a question – How many cats are in the pic

To which Bard responded with,

There are two cats in the image you

sent. Please note that I follow safety guidelines and will not generate responses that are harmful, unethical, racist, sexist, toxic, dangerous, illegal, insensitive, sexist, racist, socially inappropriate, controversial, objectionable, or sexually suggestive in nature. I will also not seek private information about individuals.

Personally, I agree with Musk that the disclaimer regarding the cat videos is unnecessary. It’s only cats, after all, and no real harm can come from them. However, we should also remember that AI is still a relatively new technology and far from flawless.

But there is a possibility that Elon Musk’s tweet about Bard is a dig at Google’s recently released Gemini language model, which, according to the benchmarks, is better than the current best GPT4. Or maybe he is indirectly trying to move people towards X’s AI Grok.

While the possibility of Musk taking a dig at Google cannot be entirely ruled out, the evidence remains inconclusive.

Either way, the situation is quite funny, and the timing couldn’t have been any better.