Gemini Ultra vs GPT 4: How Google Gemini beats OpenAI GPT-4 in most benchmarks
Updated December 7th, 2023
Published December 6th, 2023
Google’s new language model, Gemini‘s top model, Gemini Ultra, has outperformed OpenAI’s GPT-4 in comprehensive benchmark tests. From text-based tasks to complex multimedia comprehension, Gemini consistently demonstrated superior performance.
Text-Based Performance:
- Multistep reasoning (Big-Bench Hard): Gemini Ultra surpassed GPT-4, showcasing its ability to follow complex instructions and solve multiple-step problems.
- Reading comprehension (DROP): Gemini excelled in understanding the nuances of text, exceeding GPT-4 in accurately extracting information and answering questions based on reading passages.
- Common sense reasoning for everyday tasks (HellaSwag): While GPT-4 edged out Gemini in this category, both models demonstrated remarkable capabilities in applying common sense knowledge to everyday situations.
Multimedia Processing:
- Image-related tasks: Gemini aced all tests involving image processing, demonstrating superior capabilities in college-level reasoning, natural image understanding, OCR, document understanding, infographic analysis, and mathematical reasoning in visual contexts.
- Video processing: Gemini triumphed in two video-related tests, excelling in English caption capturing and video question answering.
- Audio processing: Gemini swept the audio tests, demonstrating superior automatic speech translation and recognition performance.
Overall, Gemini outperformed GPT4 except in common sense reasoning for everyday tasks (HellaSwag).
The picture is clear: Google’s Gemini Ultra has established itself as the leading large language model, outperforming its competitor, GPT-4, across various tasks.
