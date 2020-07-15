Konami’ annual Football simulation game will see a complete revamp for next year’s PES 2022.

HRevealed through a new trailer for the next-gen football game, PES 2022 will not be powered by the developer’s proprietary FOX Engine, created by Hideo Kojima, instead opting for the use of Epic’s Unreal Engine.

Konami assures players that the switch to Unreal Engine will allow them to “dazzle you with staggering improvements to all areas of the game. Expect more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physics, photorealistic visuals, and much much more.”

PES 2022 will enter testing in mid-2021 with the game internally scheduled to launch that Holiday season. The title will presumably be released for current and next-gen consoles due to the series’ prior reliance on cross-gen support, much like EA’s FIFA series.