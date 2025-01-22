Edge's Game Assist feature is finally launching for everyone, thanks to Edge Stable 132

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Edge’s Game Assist feature, which was first previewed just weeks ago before the holiday season, is finally launching for (almost) everyone.

The Game Assist feature lets you access help or browse guides of the games that you’re playing without leaving them back and forth to go to your browser. You can see it embedded in the Edge browser through Game Bar in a non-intrusive way.

The feature’s preview was first a Beta version, and after the recent update, Microsoft is now expanding it to the latest stable version of Edge (v. 132).

For now, as listed on the support page, Edge’s Game Assist supports newer titles like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. II: Heart of Chornobyl.

This adds to the already supported games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo IV, Fortnite, Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, League of Legends, Minecraft, Overwatch 2, Roblox, and Valorant.

“Based on our research, 40% of PC players look up tips, guides, and other help while they play,” Microsoft says, citing its internal research.

Still from the same update for Edge Stable 132, Microsoft is also supporting more extensions and features like ad blockers. It also promises to bring support for keyboard shortcuts, a better picture-in-picture mode, and more.

That’s not all, though. Microsoft is also phasing out the PromotionalTabsEnabled policy, which lets admins manage the display of promotional tabs, and the browser’s support page at edge://support. There are also two CVEs related to privilege escalation vulnerabilities that have been addressed in this update besides 13 Chromium fixes.