Edge's Game Assist can help you finish your games without leaving them

Microsoft has now opened the preview for Game Assist. The feature, embedded in the Edge browser through Game Bar, lets you browse the net in a non-intrusive overlay to help you finish your games without leaving them.

The Redmond tech giant says that the now-in-preview feature lets you see game tips and manage browser data like favorites and saved passwords, all while staying in the game. It currently supports popular games such as Fortnite, Minecraft, and Valorant, with more games to be added over time.

Available on Windows 11 with Edge Beta, Game Assist also supports quick access to services like Discord, Twitch, and Spotify, with a dedicated sidebar for these apps.

As Microsoft’s push for handheld gaming continues, the company also tested a new Compact Mode for the Game Bar a while ago. Available now, the Compact Mode simplifies the layout for easier access to recent games and key features and is optimized for use with controllers.

And with that, Microsoft follows Sony in offering such support. Months ago, the Japanese company opened the Community Game Help feature for PS5, which lets folks open hints, tips, and walkthrough videos contributed by other players directly within the game on PS5.

And, unlike Edge’s Game Assist, you can also opt-in to contribute on your own with control over the monthly capture limit and the ability to remove published videos at any time.

You can download the Microsoft Edge beta here and summon the Game Bar by pressing the Windows + G shortcut.