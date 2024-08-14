New Windows Game Bar update shows Microsoft's commitment to handheld gaming

To try it, you need to be enroll as an Xbox Insider in the PC Gaming Preview

Microsoft is testing a new compact mode for its Windows Game Bar, which will be available to Xbox Insiders. This mode is designed for smaller screens and handheld devices, making it easier to access widgets and navigate when using a controller.

With this update, you get a much more simplified layout that allows quick access to recent games, quitting games, and additional features. You can summon the Game Bar by assigning a button to the Win+G shortcut, and you can also search for “Game Bar” in the taskbar to access it.

“Compact Mode is a new experience that simplifies Game Bar, making it more intuitive and easier to navigate on small screens, Windows handhelds, and when playing with a controller,” Microsoft describes.

This update is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to improve the Xbox app on Windows, and if you want to try it out, you need to be enroll as an Xbox Insider in the PC Gaming Preview. In fact, this update shows that Microsoft is getting more serious with its ambition to make handheld gaming more accessible.

Back in May this year, the Xbox app for Windows got an update that makes it more user-friendly on handheld devices. There was a new “Jump back in” feature that allows quick access to recently played games, and improvements are being made to navigation and the friends panel to work better with controllers.