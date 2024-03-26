PS5's new Community Game Help can stop you from YouTube-ing back-and-forth for in-game hints

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you a PlayStation trophy hunter who’s ever been stuck looking for hidden collectibles in your favorite games? Well, Sony has recently announced that it’s launching Community Game Help to PS5 later this year, and this could be a lifesaver.

Basically, you can access hints, tips, and walkthrough videos contributed by other players directly within the game on PS5, thanks to this Game Help expansion. You can also opt-in to contribute on your own with control over the monthly capture limit and the ability to remove published videos at any time.

“Community Game Help will start to become available in select games later this year, and our goal is to expand it to as many titles as possible in the future,” Sony’s Sabrina Meditz promises. It launches for both free and PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Simply press the PS button, navigate to the Control Center, and select an Action Card marked with the “Hints inside” icon. Alongside the developer-provided hints in supported games, you’ll now find hints labeled as “Community Game Help,” which you can rate for usefulness.

Additionally, this feature is accessible through the mobile PS app, and it won’t feature any recording of party chats, webcam, or microphone in these recordings.