Again, Microsoft is aggressively pushing Bing AI Chat on Edge users

Microsoft is extremely restless and relentless when it comes to promoting Bing AI chat on Edge. A Windows insider found a Bing AI chat button in a new dropdown menu that is being developed for the tab strip in Edge.

If you remember, we’ve previously reported that the Redmond-based tech giant is looking to bring a dropdown menu that could make creating tab groups in Edge a whole lot easier. This menu consists of options like creating tab groups and accessing the History hub, but in a recent discovery, a button for Bing AI chat has also been spotted there.

As noted by insider @Leopeva64, there is also a “Recent activity” section in the Bing Chat side pane, although it’s still far from functioning properly.

The Bing Chat button now also appears in the new dropdown menu in the tab strip (opens the Bing Chat page), and there is a new "Recent activity" section in the Bing Chat pane (the new section doesn't show anything yet):https://t.co/dB9Wkbt4Zk

.https://t.co/SHGNDVg1rJ pic.twitter.com/B2g0HtRaAD — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 18, 2023

“The Bing Chat button now also appears in the new dropdown menu in the tab strip (opens the Bing Chat page), and there is a new “Recent activity” section in the Bing Chat pane (the new section doesn’t show anything yet),” the tweet reads.

Microsoft has been trying to get users to use Bing AI chat for a while now. Though seen as a commercial gamble, they have even expanded their special search engine to rival browsers like Chrome and Safari, but there is a catch: the characters and chats are limited, so people will start using Edge for it.