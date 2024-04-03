Microsoft Edge on iOS goes Safari's way - gets URL bar at the bottom of the screen

Assuming it’s done to improve user experience, Microsoft has introduced a new feature for its Edge browser on iPhone: a bottom address bar. This functionality is similar to Apple’s Safari browser’s default setting and can also be changed to the top of the screen.

The update makes the address bar easier for users, particularly those navigating the web with one hand. This is especially relevant for iPhones with larger screens, where reaching the top of the display can be a task.

This change comes after Google’s similar update for Chrome on iOS, which also introduced a bottom address bar option. However, Google hasn’t yet implemented this feature for the Android version of Chrome, leaving many users frustrated. Now, Microsoft seems to be following a similar path, prioritizing the iPhone update first.

Microsoft hasn’t explicitly ruled out bringing the feature to the Android platform. But if you’re an Android user, most of the browsers, including Firefox and Samsung Internet, can let you set the URL bar at the bottom of the screen instead of the top.