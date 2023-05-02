Apple Safari outpaces Microsoft Edge in global desktop browser market share in April 2023

Despite Microsoft’s continuous efforts to boost Edge, Apple Safari managed to dethrone the browser in StatCounter’s April 2023 data for desktop browser market share worldwide.

Microsoft is making huge AI investments that will allow it to upgrade its products and services. Two of them that initially benefited from the company’s multi-billion dollar investments are Bing and Edge. However, despite the Redmond company’s efforts, April seemed to be a dark month for Edge as Apple Safari has finally beat it.

According to StatCounter, the April 2023 data for the global desktop browser market share closed at 10.95% for Edge and 11.89% for Safari. The news should not be surprising since Safari has always been next to Google in the general browser market share category. Yet, it is kind of sad news for Microsoft as the desktop market share is the only category where it used to own the spot next to Google, which is always at the top of every game.

Despite this, there’s still hope that it is just temporary for Microsoft, especially now that the team continues to introduce new features and updates for Bing and Edge. Recently, the software giant announced the improved travel and recipe grounding on Bing, giving users better and more accurate answers for the said topics. Also, Microsoft said that Bing’s end-of-conversation triggers were also improved.

However, Microsoft’s moves to promote Bing and Edge don’t end with these improvements. Some include unannounced features aimed at discouraging users from shifting to Microsoft’s rival services, including Google. For instance, as shared on Reddit, searching for “Google” on Bing will give you some explanations why Bing is better than its rival. Days ago, another user also spotted a feature on Edge. It is in the form of an address bar button that splits the screen into two to show the response of Bing Chat compared to Google Bard when users use Edge for the latter.