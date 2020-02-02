If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even better than what rivals are currently offering. And most importantly, the third-gen Echo Dot is now available at a discounted price, so it’s now easier to make the purchase.

Third generation Amazon Echo Dot is now selling at a price point of $29.99, down from its original price point of $49.99 at Amazon. So, if you cash in on the deal today, you’ll be paying $20 less than the original price point.

Amazon has a decent collection of music, but in case you want to invest in other music subscriptions, you can click here and cancel Amazon’s music subscription.

Echo Dot comes with fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. You’ll also be able to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

You can buy Echo Dot(3rd Gen) by clicking on this link.