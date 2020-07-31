EA says Star Wars Squadrons’ budget price represents the “breadth of the game”

EA isn’t being extortionate with their upcoming release of Star Wars Squadrons, which is very weird. In fact, EA not charging $60 and injecting boatloads of microtransactions into a new game is such a cause for concern that they’ve had to explain just what’s going on.

Due to the game’s shorter development cycle compared to EA’s blockbusters like Battlefield V, the title won’t be treated as a blockbuster title despite launching with both single-player and multiplayer modes. Sweet!

While that summarisation is short and concise, EA COO Blake Jorgensen has quite a lot of words to explain the situation.

“Games all have different scales and most of our games right now have huge scale,” Jorgensen explained.

“We designed this game to really focus on what we heard from consumers, which is one of their greatest fantasies and that’s to be able to fly X-Wing fighter, TIE-Fighter and be in a dogfight and so it doesn’t have the breadth of some of our games but it is still an incredible game and so that’s why we chose to price it at a slightly lower level to also allow access to as many people as possible who had that Star Wars fantasy.”

While Star Wars Squadrons is a recent example of EA decreasing game prices for certain titles, it is certainly one of its higher profile cheaper examples. With the game not including external modes like FIFA’s microtransaction-filled Ultimate Team, EA believes it’s worth less.

“This is a very deep and immersive game and that $40 felt like the right price point given the breadth of the game, very proud of what we are doing,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “We wanted it to be a wholly self-contained experience that was deeply immersive in that fantasy.”

