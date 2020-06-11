Battlefield 3 Remastered reportedly set to release with Battlefield 6

While it’s already been confirmed that DICE’s Battlefield 6 will be a next-gen FPS, an intriguing report has revealed an awesome addition that could launch with the upcoming shooter: Battlefield 3 Remastered.

The rumour comes from Battlefield content creator Daqarie, a respectable insider that revealed key information regarding details on Battlefield 5.

Discussed in a new video that focuses on the subject, the YouTuber claims that the game will release in a similar way to Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered where it was released as a pack-in game for the Infinite Warfare‘s collector’s edition.

Daqarie’s video says that Battlefield 3 Remastered will be launching with every original map as well as the game’s numerous DLC map packs.

The YouTuber points out that this next-gen Battlefield 3 Remaster will be supported with optional cosmetic microtransactions to give players different weapon skins and outfits.

Battlefield 3 Remastered is rumoured to launch exclusively on next-gen consoles – Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 – in 2021.