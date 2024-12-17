EA Play gives Game Pass Ultimate subscribers some holiday goodies

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? We’ve got some good news.

EA Play is giving away a holiday-filled rewards season for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. So between December 17 and 26, you can get fan-favorite, and content like Battlefield 1: Revolution and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The giveaway also launches access to EA’s collection of top titles, trials of new games, in-game rewards, and discounts on digital purchases. And that’s not all.

“Alongside access to some of EA’s biggest games, EA Play has even more rewards for every type of gamer,” Xbox promises. You can subscribe to EA Play manually as it is, but if you have an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription, EA Play comes automatically.

As a matter of fact, there are plenty of discount campaigns for gamers, whether you game on Xbox or PlayStation.

Microsoft has recently launched Xbox and Microsoft Store’s Countdown Sales. Besides discounts for devices like the Surface line, the Redmond tech giant also slashed prices of over 1,000 games on Xbox, running through early January. That’s up to 60% off.

Sony, Microsoft’s rival in gaming, also launched more discounts for PlayStation games. Celebrating its three decades of play, the Japanese tech giant discounts over 500 titles on the PlayStation Store. The deal, which coincides with Cyber Monday, is running until December 20 so there isn’t much time left.