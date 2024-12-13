Microsoft Store cuts up to $600 on Surface, Xbox consoles, & more for countdown sales

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The biggest Microsoft Store’s end-of-the-year deal is finally here. The Countdown Sales is now available for your last-minute holiday gifts on a wide range of tech stuff until December 24, 2024.

And with that, the Redmond tech giant is slashing prices and giving out offers on a lot of Surface Copilot+ PCs, Xbox consoles, games, movies, and apps. You can get up to $500 off Surface Pro, up to $600 off Surface Laptop, and more on gaming accessories, too.

And if you get the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition during the sale, you’ll get a bonus Xbox Series X Console Wrap featuring the hotly-wanted Black Ops 6 while supplies last.

Microsoft is also offering up to $600 cashback for trading in an eligible used device when purchasing a new Copilot+ PC, including Surface Laptop or Surface Pro. This offer is valid until the end of December 2024.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also opened the Xbox Countdown Sale 2024. Touted as Microsoft’s biggest Xbox sale of the year, the promotion is now live with over 1,000 discounted games (up to 60% off) and running through early January. The sale is accessible via the Microsoft Store on Xbox consoles and the official Xbox website.