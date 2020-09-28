Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires has been announced and it’s coming for all your games systems.

Revealed during the Tokyo Game Show event, Koei Tecmo revealed that the next mainline entry in the Dynasty Warriors series will be releasing next year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

The reveal was accompanied by a minute-long cinematic trailer that unfortunately doesn’t show how the game has improved from the disasterous Dynasty Warriors 9. Check out the trailer below:

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will differ from the original version of 9 in one major way: the open-world has been completely stripped out. Instead of evolving on the last game’s open world structure, this game will be more of a traditional Empires experience.

Here’s how the new game was described:

“Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors with the addition of strategic elements, including unit command, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. Powerful Siege Battles enable commanders to deploy units to capture strategic points on the map like castles. Experiencing high-stakes fights at every turn, players can now take control of these central points on the battlefield through the use of fire attacks or other stratagem, siege weapons, and, at times, simply by force as commanders execute their strategies and attack enemy troops by issuing vital commands to units throughout the skirmish.”

Koei Tecmo also revealed a new Dynasty Warriors mobile game at the Tokyo Game Show. The game is currently having a beta period in Japan. Check out a trailer below:

