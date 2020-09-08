Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity revealed for Nintendo Switch

The best Musou game now has a sequel: Nintendo has revealed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for Nintendo Switch!

While it may not be the Breath of the Wild sequel that many were hoping to see, Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming Dynasty Warriors spin-off will be a prequel to the 2017 Zelda game.

Taking place 100 years before Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will tell the story of how Hyrule and its Champions fell to the evil of Calamity Ganon. Essentially, it’s the backstory to Breath of the Wild but with huge 1v1000 battles, stylish combos and more.

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, players will be able to play as Link, Zelda and the other Hyrule Champions, all of who will have their own collection of bespoke weapons with individual combo strings. The game will be playable in single-player or co-op! Check out the trailer below:

The game launches this year on November 20th. Pre-orders will give you access to the Lucky Ladle weapon for Link.