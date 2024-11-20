Dubbing AI Review - Is It the Right AI Voice Changer for You?

This Dubbing AI review will dive deep into this popular AI voice changer to discover what works well, what needs improvement, and if it’s worth subscribing to.

I’ve tested it for a few days to understand its features, functionalities, use cases, pricing, and how it works. I’ve documented my findings below so you can learn if Dubbing AI is suitable for your personal or professional needs. Let’s find out!

What Is Dubbing AI?

Dubbing AI dubs your voice into someone else’s, like an actor’s or any in-game character, for a more polished version while retaining your original content and emotion. It supports up to 40 languages, like German, Chinese, Korean, Italian, English, and more.

It’s a real-time voice changer that dubs your voice to another in less than 30 milliseconds. So, you don’t need to record your speech before the actual conversation or narration.

By design, the generative AI is easy to use. You don’t have to be tech-savvy to create meaningful dubbed audio.

Features

To write a reliable Dubbing AI review, I’ve tested the app in real-world scenarios for multiple days. Here’s what I’ve found out:

Voice Box

Real-time voice dubbing via AI engine is the primary feature. With virtually zero time gap between your speech and dubbed voice, it’s the perfect choice if you want to immerse yourself in in-game conversations. For example, you can be Jett or Reyna from Valorant when talking with your co-players, followers, or peers.

Voice Box is the app module that offers all these functionalities. It works as promised. As soon as you install the app, it creates a virtual audio output device that streams the dubbed voice. So, you can go to any game app or streaming software, select that virtual device, and impress your audience with a different voice.

Here you get ten free random characters for voice dubbing, both male and female. If you get a paid subscription, you can access premium characters from Valorant, LOL, Apex, Overwatch, Anime, Star Rail, Movies, and more.

Changing the dubbed voice output is as easy as clicking on the character. No need to restart the game or streaming apps to adjust configurations. The voice changer AI takes care of tweaks in the background.

However, the user interface is a bit cluttered and the icons are too large. There are a few alternative real-time AI voice changers, like ElevenLabs, LALAL.AI, etc., that offer a more minimalistic UI. Some of these also offer a built-in speech-to-text AI.

However, accessing Dubbing AI is super easy compared with its alternative. For instance, signing up and logging into the Voice AI app is needlessly confusing. It’s totally broken. Contrarily, Dubbing AI offers a smooth login experience online or from the desktop app.

Soundboard and Community Sounds

You might want to make streams and conversations exciting with additional sound effects, like door opening, footsteps, clapping, and more. Usually, you’ll need a plugin to do so. But with Dubbing AI, you can simply go to the following areas to find some pre-recorded sounds you need:

Soundboard: Here you’ll find short sound effects organized in three default Soundboards. These are Prankster, Memes, and Minecraft. You can add new boards and upload custom sound effects. It also has sound effects from game apps, like Valorant, Hearthstone, etc. However, these are premium content and are only accessible to paid subscribers.

Community Sounds: You’ll find publicly uploaded sound effects from the Dubbing AI community. For search convenience, they’re organized in genres, like Memes, Music, Games, Anime, Sfx, Tiktok, and more.

Similar AI voice changers, like LALAL.AI and ElevenLabs, don’t offer such funny and immersive sound effects.

Voice Cloning

This module lets you record or upload a voice sample to train the local AI. Now, you can use the trained voice clone to dub audio. For example, if you’d like to speak within your COD community as Captain John Price, you can upload his in-game speech into the Dubbing AI cloning tool, train the AI, and use this custom character in Voice Box.

However, it’s only available to paid subscribers. You can use the limited features as a free user only if you exchange in-app rewards and promotional offers.

The voice cloning feature is really simple to operate. The Clone Now button opens the voice recording and uploading interface. You can either have the character record their speech or submit a pre-recorded audio sample.

Just ensure that the voice sample contains all types of accents, articulations, vowels, pitches, etc., that the target character uses in their regular conversations.

Dubbing AI alternatives, like Voice AI and LALAL.AI, lack this feature.

Game and Streaming App Integrations

It sets up a virtual audio device on your PC or Mac for real-time voice dubbing purposes. So, when you speak into the microphone, the system’s voice output is routed to that virtual device instead of the default speaker.

Using this technology, you can change your voice in almost any app that processes or produces audio. However, Dubbing AI is specifically suitable for the following ones:

Discord

Steam

Valorant

Fortnite

League of Legends

OBS

Roblox.

Switching the system output to the virtual Dubbing AI audio device is simple with the Speaker icon in the System Tray. However, the AI voice changer also shows you the integration process in the Guides module.

How To Use Dubbing AI

Setting Up and Changing Voice

Once you’ve installed the app, click Continue to start the setup process.

Select the microphone on the next screen.

You’ll see the main app and the Voice Box module. Now, simply choose a character in this window.

Start speaking to hear your voice being dubbed.

Integrating With Windows

Click on the Speaker icon in the System Tray area.

Select the up arrow to expand the list of audio output devices.

Choose Dubbing Virtual Device as the default audio output.

Pricing

Here are the various subscription tiers and their features:

Basic Standard Premium Permanent Premium $0/month $8/month $14/month $98 10 characters 179 characters 545 dubbing voices 545 dubbing voices Basic soundboards Unlimited soundboards Unlimited soundboards Unlimited soundboards 100 ms delay in dubbing with HD quality 100 ms delay in dubbing with premium quality 100 ms delay in dubbing with premium quality 100 ms delay in dubbing with premium quality Voices aren’t updated Voices aren’t updated Weekly updates Weekly updates

Halo Interactive offers a seven-day refund window for all purchases. For a refund, you can fill in the Contact Us form and wait for an email from the support team. The developers didn’t mention any specific guidelines for refunds. So, it’s implied that all refunds are on a case-by-case basis.

Dubbing AI Review – Verdict

Overall, Dubbing AI delivers what it promises. Also, the UI is so easy to navigate. It uses up to 5% CPU resources so the system load is negligible. If you’re looking for an affordable solution to dub your voice to someone else’s, you can definitely give it a try.

However, you should also know that the app occasionally freezes. Moreover, it often struggles to discover all audio input and output devices in the system. In those cases, you simply need to restart it after closing it from the Task Manager.

Did you try it out after reading this Dubbing AI review? Let me know your experience in the comments!