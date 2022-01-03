Paul Rustchynsky, the director of PlayStation exclusive Driveclub, has revealed that a Driveclub sequel won’t be announced this year as he’s working on something else entirely.

Celebrating the new year with some tweets, Rustchynsky stated that “in 2021 we (Avalanche Studios Group) opened a new studio in Liverpool, an exciting moment for me having achieved one of my career goals. In 2022 we’ll get to announce the game we’ve been working on for the past year.”

“To set some expectations, I’m not working on a racing game,” Rustchynsky continued in a follow-up tweet to provide some clarification to excited fans. “So sorry, no Driveclub sequel, MotorStorm successor or Onrush offshoot. This is something very different to anything I’ve worked on before.”

In other tweets, Rustchynsky revealed that this game is a “new IP that’s yet to be announced,” so we’ll have to wait patiently for more details to arrive at some point during this new year.

After creating Driveclub in 2014, employees from Evolution Studios, including Rustchynsky, have had a difficult time, being picked up and then subsequently dropped by Codemasters following the disappointing sales of Onrush in 2018. Rustchynsky has since found a home at Avalanche Studios, where things appear to be going well.