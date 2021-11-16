Bandai Namco has announced a new asymmetrical multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which launches in 2022.

Similarly to other asymmetrical multiplayer games such as Evolve and Dead by Daylight, Dragon Ball: The Breakers pits a team of seven superpowerless civilians up against a phenomenally powerful villain from the franchise, such as Frieza and Cell.

In the game, it looks like the seven surviving civilians will mostly be hiding for their lives while the Raider stomps about looking for people to turn into a fine paste. It appears that the civilians are able to fight back, however escaping looks like a safer bet.

In a message from the producer of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Ryosuke Hara, it was announced that, since this game shares the same universe as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, they are “planning to link the two titles via save data in the game.” It’s currently unclear just how this link between games will manifest, but hopefully, it’ll make for an enjoyable twist.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is due to launch at some point in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There will also be a closed beta test “coming soon,” but Bandai Namco has not specified exactly when this will be.