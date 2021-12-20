In an update post on crowd-funding website Fig, Double Fine has revealed that, following the launch of Psychonauts 2, they now have various “new projects,” in the works.

Now that work on Psychonauts 2 has all but concluded, apart from a few tweaks and fixes, the Double Fine team revealed that “the studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy.”

“We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more,” the studio explained. As a result of this approach, there’s no telling just what their next game will be about, or what it will even look like.

Previously, Double Fine founder Tim Schafer stated, speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, that the team wants to work on something new and “completely surprising.” Shafer has also stated that the studio is “set up to have multiple projects,” and that they “have enough ideas,” to support that structure.

In celebration of Psychonauts 2, which itself launched day one on Xbox Game Pass back in August, Double Fine and Xbox have recently brought their point and click adventure game Broken Age to Xbox Game Pass, so there are plenty of games to enjoy from Xbox’s premier indie darling.