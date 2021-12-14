Update: In a follow up to the initial announcement, which came via the Xbox On YouTube account, Xbox has unveiled the full lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, which includes two extra titles.

Alongside the already impressive announced roster of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass during this second half of December, we’ll also be receiving Among Us and Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

Here’s a little bit about each of these extra Xbox Game Pass additions:

Among Us (Cloud) – December 15

Having already been released today on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Among Us is also coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming tomorrow! Play with 4-15 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

A 2D Metroidvania-style game developed under the supervision of Ryo Mizuno, depicting the story of Deedlit and the events leading up to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant. Use a variety of weapons and spirit powers to unravel the mystery of the labyrinth.

Alongside the announcement of extra games coming to Xbox Game Pass, the official announcement from Xbox also brings with it some bad news, the list of games leaving the service on December 31st. That list is as follows:

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Original Story: Xbox has announced the latest haul of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Featuring The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11, and a number of games for younger players.

Rather uniquely, this announcement of Xbox Game Pass games comes to us via the Xbox On YouTube channel, rather than an Xbox Wire news post, but that’s not going to change up our own format.

So, without any further ado, here are the games available on Xbox Game Pass throughout the latter half of December, all of which are launching on December 16th:

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio.

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Vella Tartine and Shay Volta are two teenagers in strangely similar situations, but radically different worlds. The player can freely switch between their stories, helping them take control of their own lives, and dealing with the unexpected adventures that follow.

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Evil Hex has cursed Europe – and only Ben 10 can stop him! Explore a 3D world filled with combat, puzzles and secrets as you save the day!

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

In the latest evolution of the iconic franchise, Mortal Kombat 11 features a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters to continue the epic story mode saga which has been 25 years in the making.

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Gunk stars Rani, part of our duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They came in search of valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot…

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ryan’s World has come to life, and it’s every bit as colorful, fun and fast as you imagined. So pick a racer, head to one of six magical locations, and step on the gas to show your friends and family who the fastest racer really is.

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Join the Mighty Pups on a super-heroic mission to Save Adventure Bay. Have fun together in 2-player co-op mode, unlock fun mini-games, rescue familiar friends and use each pup’s mighty powers to make the town PAWsome again!

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With Earth under invasion and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons close to capturing The Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you!

Since this announcement of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games wasn’t unveiled in the usual way, there’s currently no word on if any games are leaving the service, or if any more are due to be announced in the future.