Doorbuster deal: Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone for just $699

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Early this month, Samsung officially launched the new Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphone. The new Z Flip3 comes with a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor and a 120Hz refresh rate on the Main Screen for smooth scrolling experience. Thanks to the Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum and IPX8 water resistance, Z Flip3 will be more durable than ever.

BestBuy is now selling T-Mobile version of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 128GB for just $699. You can get 256GB model for just $749. This is a solid $300 discount on a brand-new smartphone. Even though the device will be locked to T-Mobile out-of-the-box, you can unlock it easily by connecting with T-Mobile customer care team for free.

Find the deal here at BestBuy.

