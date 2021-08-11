Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be available for just $999 from August 27

Samsung today officially revealed the Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphone.

The Z Flip3 comes with a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor. With the 120Hz refresh rate on the Main Screen, you can enjoy smooth scrolling experience. Thanks to the Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum and IPX8 water resistance, Z Flip3 more durable than ever.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with a choice of four trendy colors — Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black — plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases. Samsung.com will also carry exclusive color options, including Gray, Pink and White.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Specifications: Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(22:9) Infinity Flex Display 2640 x 1080 425ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Main Screen size is 6.7? in the full rectangle and 6.6? with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display 260 x 512 302ppi 935 nits(HBM) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Cover Screen size is 1.9? in the full rectangle and 1.8? with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. Weight 183 g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22?m, FOV: 80? Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12?m, FOV: 123? 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 Pixel size: 1.4?m, FOV: 78? Super clear glass with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor ? 2.84GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1) 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (UFS 3.1) *Availability may vary by market. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 3,300mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,203mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless* Wireless PowerShare** Fast charging 15W Fast wireless charging 10W Reverse wireless charging 4.5W *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 11 Network [LTE]*: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

[5G]**: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. **Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity [Wi-Fi] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.1 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card One eSIM and one Nano SIM *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Payment Samsung Pay Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition *Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera. Audio Stereo speakers Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Bluetooth Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip3 to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. Recording Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. *The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. *Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG. *AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM TV connection Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection. Virus, malware prevention. Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. *Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on market. Availability may vary by market and carrier. Colors Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black [Samsung.com Exclusive Color] Gray, White, Pink In the Box Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide *Actual components may not be available depending on the model and region. Package color may vary depending on device color.

Source: Samsung