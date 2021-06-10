Microsoft is working to embed the Xbox experience directly into Smart TVs

Microsoft today announced that it will release its own Xbox streaming devices later this year. Along with that, Microsoft also announced that it is working with TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into Smart TVs. With this availablily, gamers will be able to enjoy Xbox games from their TVs with no extra hardware required except a controller.

Samsung and LG are the leading TV manufacturers in the world. If Microsoft can convince LG and Samsung to embed Xbox experience in their TVs, Xbox will be able to reach millions of new users worldwide.

Source: Microsoft