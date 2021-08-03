Microsoft has announced the games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of August, and this month has some great offerings with games from [email protected] and a new haul of games coming via EA Play.

Psychonauts 2 may well be scheduled for a Day One release onto Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, but that doesn’t mean that Xbox is just waiting around, oh no, as throughout the first half of August you’ll have 10 games being added to Xbox Game Pass to enjoy, including the likes of the award-winning Hades, and the fantastic Skate 3.

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – it leads to an accursed temple, a seemingly infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again and defy the malignant deities that linger in this place!

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

In a world where dodgeball is life, you join Otto at the academy and train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Across eight episodes, you’ll forge friendships and create rivals, all in the name of developing the best dodgeball team.

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

The stop-at-nothing pushing prince is back and ready to reroll! When the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys all the stars in the sky, he orders you, his pint-sized princely son, to put the twinkle back in the heavens above. Join the King and Prince of Cosmos on their wacky adventure to restore the stars that are now in full HD!

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

Lumines Remastered brings minimalism to the puzzle genre where the fusion of light and sound sets the stage for a two-colour falling block experience in HD and 4K. Groove to electronic jams while strategically dropping blocks before the BPM bar sweeps combos clean after each measure.

Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5

In anticipation of the game that’s stealing its name, return to EA’s skateboarding days of yore where you can become famous with mainstream hype or skateboarding infamy as you outrun security guards, own spots, and build up your street cred.

Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5

Skate 3 delivers all the camaraderie and competition of skateboarding. New tricks, improved off-board actions, and gnarly Hall of Meat carnage mixed with exciting new team-based gameplay takes Skate 3 to a new level of skateboarding fun.

Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) – August 5

Stranded in a strange solar system, your task as a Starmancer is to construct and manage a space station capable of sustaining life for the countless minds trapped in your corrupted memory banks, and return to the fleet by any means necessary. With gameplay with consequences, Starmancer lets you create a perfect utopia or drive your citizens a little bit mad by just feeding your colonists nothing but wheat.

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12

Race in the golden era of rally. Drive iconic cars from the 60s to Group B on challenging stages through stylized environments inspired by real worldwide locations. Will you master the art of rally?

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13

Hades is an award-winning god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles. As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unravelling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17

Simple rules and straightforward gameplay make it easy for anyone to play Solitaire, from ages 8 to 108. With new Features, Collections, Daily Challenges, Monthly Events, Rewards, Themes and more, enjoy being part of the Microsoft Solitaire Collection digital card game sensation.

Thanks to EA recently acquiring Codemasters, the developers of the Dirt series of games, EA Play’s already impressive lineup has been bolstered, which in turn means more games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

On August 10th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can look forward to five of Codemasters games being added onto the service via EA Play, these games are:

Dirt 4

Dirt Rally

Dirt Rally 2.0

F1 2020

Grid

Unfortunately, with so many games joining Xbox Game Pass this month, it’s of course time for others to sadly depart. As we reported previously, this month sees the departure of Grand Theft Auto V, after just a short stint on Xbox Game Pass.

The full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month are as follows:

Leaving August 8

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)

Leaving August 15