Microsoft Teams to introduce intelligent message translation in chats

Microsoft has announced a new feature for Microsoft Teams that will provide intelligent message translation within chats. This functionality can improve communication by helping users understand messages in different languages.

When a user receives a message in a language other than their preferred language, a translation will be suggested to them for better understanding. Users can customize their settings to select languages they don’t want to translate and choose whether to translate messages automatically. Users can also customize their translation settings by selecting preferred languages for translation and choosing whether messages should be translated automatically.

Similarly, Microsoft has also announced on their Microsoft 365 Roadmap that Teams Walkie-Talkie on iOS will soon integrate with Apple’s Push-to-Talk framework. Microsoft Teams is finally getting a unified app on Windows 11.

The feature, identified by Feature ID 99841, was added to the roadmap on March 14, 2024, and is set to roll out starting April 2024. It will be available on the Desktop platform Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) and GCC cloud instances in both General Availability and Targeted Release phases.