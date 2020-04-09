Disney+ now has 50 million paid subscribers

The Walt Disney Company today announced that Disney+ has now reached 50 million paid subscribers worldwide within five months after its U.S. launch. Recently, Disney+ availability was expanded to Western European countries including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. Last week, it was made available in India through Hotstar service.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

Source: Disney