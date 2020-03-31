Disney+ video streaming service is launching in India on April 3. However, unlike in the USA, Canada, and everywhere else in the world, Disney+ is available through already existing Hotstar, which is currently the OTT market leader in the country with more than 45 percent market share.

Disney also announced that it is increasing the price of Hotstar subscription in India. Hotstar yearly subscription will now cost Rs.1,499 ($20), up from Rs.999 ($13).

If you’re a Hotstar subscriber, you can now enjoy more than a dozen original titles from Disney, including “Diary of a Future President,” “Disney Family Sundays,” “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Encore,” “High School Musical,” “The Mandalorian,” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

It won’t be easy for the Disney to win the Indian market as Disney+ Hotstar will now go head to head against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot, SonyLIV, Jio TV, Jio Cinema.

via: TC