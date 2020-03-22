Walt Disney has sent out a press release confirming the launch of Disney+ in the EU. The company said it would be launching the service in the EU on 24th March 2020 but will be reducing the stream quality. This comes just days after Amazon, Apple, Netflix and YouTube announced their intentions to reduce the stream quality in the EU to reduce the strain on the internet. Moreover, Walt Disney also confirmed the launch delay in France until April 7.

The decision to delay the launch in France was made by the French government. For the EU countries, the service will be available on 24th but will be following other streaming companies to reduce the strain on the infrastructure. Since many companies are asking workers to stay at home, tech companies have seen a rise in internet usage. This has prompted streaming companies to reduce the quality to take off the burden from the internet infrastructure. It’s not clear when the quality will be restored back but for now, you won’t be able to enjoy the Lion King in 4K.