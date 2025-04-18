Discord Nitro Now Lets You Keep Avatar Decorations Longer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Good news for Discord Nitro members: with the new upgrade, you’ll be able to create your digital identity for longer than before. Discord is now increasing the duration for which Nitro subscribers can keep their avatars decorated with quest rewards, providing them with flexibility and better customization options.

Before the upgrade, these items had limited-time events and quests with a temporary shelf life. Now you do not have to worry about your hard-earned flair going anywhere soon, with this update, you can showcase your achievement for an extended period.

This update is released after going through the feedback provided by the Nitro community. With longer retention, Discord is able to enhance the value proposition of Nitro, making it more appealing to the general masses. This also attracts more users to join the Nitro community, as they are interested in expressing themselves through their digital avatars.

The extended storage for quests allows Nitro members to mix and match decorations from their different events. The decoration can be a special badge from a community event or a themed accessory from a holiday quest. There will be more coveted avatar decorations that will allow your personality to shine more.