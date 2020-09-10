Details about OnePlus’ first-ever smartwatch leaked online

OnePlus is already a successful brand in the smarpthone industry and that makes it easier for the company to enter new businesses and that is exactly what the company is doing. The company is now making smart TVs, truly wireless earphones, both the devices are already available in the market. There is another product that the company is likely to launch this year alongside the OnePlus 8T and that is its first-ever smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch with model number W301GB recently passed the IMDA certification, hinting that the company is quite close to launching the smartwatch. It’s not just the IMDA certifications that confirm the existence of the wearable, famous tipster Max J. on Twitter not only just confirmed the existence via a cryptic tweet but he also revealed some design details about the upcoming smartwatch.

According to Max J., the OnePlus Watch will have a circular design like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and unlike the Apple Watch, which features a square design. OnePlus’ sister company OPPO also released a smartwatch earlier this year, but since it has a square design, these two will look different, unlike OPPO Find X2 and OnePlus 8 Pr0, both of which look very similar to each other. Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t share any other details about the upcoming OnePlus Watch, leaving us in the dark about the price, specs, and release date of the smartwatch.

We, of course, will know more about the OnePlus Watch in the coming days. Meanwhile, if you’re interested in buying the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, let us know in the comments below.