Rumors of Apple working on an AR/VR headset have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but no key details about the specs of the headset surfaced online, until yesterday. In an investor note, Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the new AR/VR headset will feature WiFi 6E technology for higher bandwidth and low latency(via 9to5mac).

The new WiFi 6E support will eliminate the requirement for a wired connection to a computer. The WiFi 6E support will also mean more capacity, more speed, and less traffic. It’ll also enable streams up to 120Hz. Apple’s mixed reality headset will also benefit from advanced sensors, 8K displays, and super powerful chips. However, details related to the display, chip, and sensors are still not known.

According to Kuo, Apple will begin the production of the mixed-reality headset in Q4 of 2022. However, the analyst avoids giving us the details as to when Apple will do a public announcement of the product, leaving in the dark about the exact launch date. No details about the exact price of the headset are available either, but as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will be “pricey.” Some reports suggest that the device could be priced close to $3000 or higher.

Besides Apple, Meta, a company previously known as Facebook, and Sony are also readying new WiFi 6E-supported AR/VR devices for a release in 2022. We hope to get more information about these new mixed-reality devices in the coming days. Meanwhile, we’ll keep you posted about all the latest leaks related to Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset, so stay tuned.