Dell XPS 17 9710 and XPS 15 9510 with 11th gen Intel H-series processors now available for order

Back in May, Dell announced the updated XPS 17 and XPS 15 laptops. The new XPS 17 9710 is the smallest 17-inch laptop powered by the latest 45W 11thGen Intel Core processors up to i9k, and the latest graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The new XPS 15 9510 comes with the latest 45W 11thGen Intel Core processors up to i9 and next gen graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti to deliver impressive performance in an 18mm thin design.

The Dell XPS 17 9710 comes with a unique design of the Dual Opposite Outlet fan that increases fan airflow and drives cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. Thanks to the 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, you can enjoy a 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a form smaller than 14% of 15-inch laptops.

The XPS 17 9710 also features a quad speaker design and the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. Dell will be selling XPS Creator Edition configurations with NVIDIA GPU that is backed by exclusive and free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in popular creative apps.

Dell XPS 17 9710 Tech Specs:

Dell XPS 15 9510 tech specs:

Thanks to 4-sided InfinityEdge display with 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, the new Dell XPS 15 9510 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop. Dell also offers the new 3.5k OLED display option in this laptop to provide even more vivid color with perfect black for significantly higher contrast; 100,000:1 contrast ratio & 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig, will deliver great audio performance in this laptop. Finally, the XPS 15 9510 is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design.

