Dell announces XPS 15 9510 with 11th gen H-series processors, OLED display and more

Dell today announced the new XPS 15 9510 with the latest 11th gen Intel H-series mobile processors, and more. The latest 45W 11thGen Intel Core processors up to i9 and next gen graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will deliver impressive performance in an 18mm thin design. Thanks to 4-sided InfinityEdge display with 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, this Dell XPS 15 9510 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop.

Dell also offers the new 3.5k OLED display option in this laptop to provide even more vivid color with perfect black for significantly higher contrast; 100,000:1 contrast ratio & 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig, will deliver great audio performance in this laptop. Finally, the XPS 15 9510 is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design.

Dell XPS 15 9510 tech specs:

The new Dell XPS 15 9510 starts at $1249 and will be available this Summer in the US.