Dell announces XPS 17 9710, the smallest 17-inch laptop featuring the latest 45W 11th Gen Intel processors

Dell today announced the new XPS 17 9710, the smallest 17-inch laptop powered by the latest 45W 11thGen Intel Core processors up to i9k, and the latest graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Dell mentioned that this laptop can support up to 90W of power despite its 19.5mm thin design.

The Dell XPS 17 9710 comes with a unique design of the Dual Opposite Outlet fan that increases fan airflow and drives cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. Thanks to the 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, you can enjoy a 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a form smaller than 14% of 15-inch laptops.

The XPS 17 9710 also features a quad speaker design and the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. Dell will be selling XPS Creator Edition configurations with NVIDIA GPU that is backed by exclusive and free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in popular creative apps.

Dell XPS 17 9710 Tech Specs:

The new Dell XPS 17 9710 will start at $1399 and will be available this Summer in the US.