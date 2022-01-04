Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.

Also, this laptop comes with Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E Dual 2X2 Wireless LAN that supports up to 3.6Gbps. The m17 R5 is also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified for great video and audio experience. Find the full specs below.

Source: Dell.com