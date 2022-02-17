Dell puts the XPS 15 laptop on sale, where you can get up to a $400 discount on Best Buy. And if you’re already eyeing the laptop model, here are the breathtaking specs you can expect from it:

Highlights:

WINDOWS 11 OPERATING SYSTEM. Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds, and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC.

15.6″ FHD+ DISPLAY. 1920 x 1200 resolution showcases your games and HD movies with impressive color and clarity. Antireflective finish reduces eyestrain and widens the field of view.

11TH GENERATION INTEL CORE i7-11800H PROCESSOR. Powerful six-core, twelve-way processing performance. The Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t.

16 GB SYSTEM MEMORY FOR INTENSE MULTITASKING AND GAMING. Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

512 GB SOLID STATE DRIVE. While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GRAPHICS. Backed by 4GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. NVIDIA Optimus technology optimizes the laptop for graphics performance and battery life conservation.

BUILT-IN STEREO SPEAKERS. Waves MaxxAudio is tuned to give you great sound across music, movies, voice, and games.

WEIGHS 4.5 LBS. AND MEASURES .7″ THIN. Balances portability and screen size, so you get a respectable amount of viewing space without the laptop being too cumbersome for practical portability. 6-cell lithium-ion/etc. battery.

WIRELESS/WIRED CONNECTIVITY. Thanks to two data streams and antennas, it has a flexible, dual-band connectivity with greater reliability.

BUILT-IN HD WEBCAM WITH MICROPHONE. Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.

BACKLIT KEYBOARD. The streamlined design embeds a fingerprint reader in the power button and a new keyboard.

BUILT-IN FINGERPRINT READER. Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.

BASIC SOFTWARE PACKAGE INCLUDED. 1-month trial of Microsoft Office 365 and McAfee LiveSafe 30 Day Trial

Dell XPS Laptop:

Dell XPS 15 presents a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge anti-glare 500-Nit display, showing a 5% larger 16:10 screen and 92.9% screen to body ratio. It is supported by NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB GDDR6 graphics, so you can expect the best visuals out of it every time. Also, you have the power over its color with Dell PremierColor powered by Portrait Displays. Using this full-featured display color management and control application, you’re free to take control of the color accuracy. It characterizes, calibrates, and controls wide-color-gamut panels for precise image presentation.

Moreover, it holds the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, which gives the computer extra power in performing tasks. It is stronger with eight cores and 16 threads, faster with lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and quicker with the ability to move massive files with the ultra-speedy data transfer of Thunderbolt 4 connections.

As a plus, it exhibits the Dell Power Manager that will let you manage system behaviors such as fan speeds, battery life, and performance (based on your preferences between Quiet, Ultra Performance, Cool, and Optimized modes). Through the selectable modes, you can change the power of the system. Each one delivers the best performance from the processor while intelligently monitoring and managing system temperatures. In addition, Dell XPS 15’s Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology actively changes the CPU power to optimize your specific workload and increase performance.

The Dell XPS 15 is armed with other features that further increase its speed. Some are the 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive storage, 16 GB of memory at 3200MHz, and Killer Wireless (advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology and theoretical throughput speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps). With these things, the laptop won’t only boot and resume in seconds or multitask with ease, but it will also excel in online work.

For more details about Dell XPS 15, click here.