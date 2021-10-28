After being leaked once again before the official announcement, PlayStation has finally confirmed the games available in November’s PlayStation Plus.

Alongside the usual smattering of PlayStation Plus titles this November, PlayStation is also issuing a trio of PSVR games to PlayStation Plus members in celebration of the PSVR headset’s 5th anniversary. Here’s a little bit about all of the PlayStation Plus games for November:

Knockout City | PS5 & PS4

Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City, where epic dodgeball battles settle the score in team-based multiplayer matches. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance!

First Class Trouble | PS5 & PS4

First Class Trouble is a party game where players must work together and against each other to survive a disaster. The goal is to shut down a deadly A.I. Some players are impostors, secretly playing as human-looking killer robots intent on betraying the other players.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4

The hit RPG returns! Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.

The Persistence | PS VR

Survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations. Explore, evade and fight your way through the depths to bring the ship back to Earth. Gather resources, upgrade abilities and fabricate an arsenal of weapons in this sci-fi horror roguelite.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR

Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead.

Until You Fall | PS VR

Fight. Fall. Rise Again. Grow stronger as you battle through an awesome neon environment and strike down magic-infused monstrosities. Fantasy and synthwave collide in this physically active VR hack-and-slash roguelite.