Deal Alert: Samsung is offering a 8,000 INR discount on Galaxy Note 10 Lite

You can now get 8,000 INR off the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India from Samsung. The company recently dropped the price of the device after a similar offer from Amazon India.

Samsung has dropped the prices of the device permanently by 1,000 INR ($13) and the company is now offering additional 7,000 INR ($91) discount when buying the device online. The company is offering a 5,000 INR ($65) cashback to Citibank Credit or debit card customers. Moreover, customers can use the offer code “N2KOFF” to get 2,000 INR ($26) instant discount.

The offer is available on the Samsung e-store till 30th June 2020. You can buy the 6 GB Note 10 Lite and 8 GB Note 10 Lite from the Samsung e-store.

Via: SamMobile