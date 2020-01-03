Samsung Electronics today announced the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite. Building on the legacy of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, these Galaxy Lite models bring key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point.

“The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience.”

Galaxy S10 Lite: Ultimate Pro-Grade Camera for Perfect Photos and Smooth Video

Galaxy Lite devices offer a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bringing them to more widely accessible devices.

Bring your photography to the next level with the Galaxy S10 Lite, which features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world, your experience, without any compromise.

The Ultra Wide camera has a 123-degree angle lens, like the human eye, while the front and rear high resolution cameras allow you to capture details in crystal-clear focus.

Galaxy Note10 Lite: Enhanced Productivity Anytime, Anywhere

Enjoy the premium Note experience and increase your productivity on the Galaxy Note10 Lite with the signature S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means you can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen. Air Command will also give you quick and easy access to the signature S Pen features you need quickly and easily. The Samsung Notes app makes note taking faster and easier when on the go. And now, you can turn those handwritten notes into text for easy editing and sharing.

Galaxy Premium Features:

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will give even more people access to key premium Galaxy features:

Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content.

Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content. Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love. Services and Security: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will be on display at CES 2020, which takes place January 7-10, 2020, in the Samsung booths (#15006) located in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite Specifications1

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note10 Lite Display 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi) 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi) * Super AMOLED Plus display creates ergonomic design with thin and light display panel by adopting flexible OLED technology”

* Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Camera Rear: Triple Camera– Macro: 5MP F2.4 – Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 – Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS – Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, 199g AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage * May differ by model, color, market and mobile operator.

* User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. OS Android 10.0

1 All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.