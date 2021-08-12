Deal Alert: Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 and get up to $200 Samsung Credit

During the Unpacked Event yesterday, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the new Galaxy Watch4 series and the new Galaxy Buds2. All these products are now available for pre-order in the US. When you pre-order them from Samsung.com, you can now get up to $200 Samsung Credit which you can use it towards accessories and other Samsung products. Find the pre-order links below.
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Get $200 Samsung Credit, and up to $800 off with the highest online instant trade-in values and your first 12 months of Samsung Care+. Plus, try it for 21 days worry-free for $0 down and pay later)
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Pre-order today and get $150 Samsung Credit and up to $500 off with eligible trade-in. Plus, try it for 21 days worry-free for $0 down and pay later)
- Galaxy Watch4 (Get a $50 credit when you pre-order Galaxy Watch4)
- Galaxy Watch4 Classic (Get a $50 credit when you pre-order Galaxy Watch4 Classic)
- Galaxy Buds2 (Pre-order today and get a SmartTag for only $5. Plus, try it for 21 days worry-free for $0 down and pay later)
Source: Samsung
