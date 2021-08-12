Deal Alert: Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 and get up to $200 Samsung Credit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

During the Unpacked Event yesterday, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the new Galaxy Watch4 series and the new Galaxy Buds2. All these products are now available for pre-order in the US. When you pre-order them from Samsung.com, you can now get up to $200 Samsung Credit which you can use it towards accessories and other Samsung products. Find the pre-order links below.

Source: Samsung

