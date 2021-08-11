As promised, Samsung is all set to hold its Unpacked event today to announce a ton of new products, about which we already wrote extensively in many of our previous posts. While we already know much of what Samsung will announce today, the excitement surrounding today’s event is there.

This won’t be an in-person event, instead, the company will live stream Unpacked 2021 on its website and on its YouTube channel. The event will start at 23:00 PM KST(7.30 PM IST/ 02:00 PM GMT/ 07:00 AM PT ). You can see the start time according to your timezone by clicking here.

Here is what we can expect at Unpacked 2021

Samsung is expected to launch as many as five new products at today’s Unpacked event, including Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic. The specs and other key details about these products have already been leaked on the internet, and we’ve covered them extensively. But for those who don’t know anything about the previous leaks, you can see the specs and other details related to these products below.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will support Samsung’s new S-Pen, which can be stowed outside the device with a special case.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to be very similar to those of Galaxy Z Fold 3, a larger external display than its predecessor, a two-tone design with small bezels, and a 6.7x inch, 120Hz, UTG internal display.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features two microphones for better ANC or Active Noise Reduction, a more limited version of the same feature. The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds 2.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series will be powered by this new Exynos W920 processor. The Exynos W920 will deliver 20% improved CPU performance, 10x better graphics performance when compared to its predecessor. Other features might include a heart rate monitor, an ECG, GPS, and a circular AMOLED screen.

How many of you’re excited about today’s Unpacked event? Let’s know down in the comments.