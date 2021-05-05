Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription available for just $39.99

You can now get Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription for just $39.99 from Amazon US. Microsoft 365 Personal comes with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Here’s what you get with Microsoft 365 Personal subscription:
- Install Office apps on your favorite devices including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.
- You get smart assistance features as soon as they are released in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint so you’re always working with the latest.
- Back up your files with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.
- Access an extended collection of royalty-free content, including templates, stock photos, icons, and fonts.
- Teams consumer edition
- New Family Safety app.
- Great offers on products and services available from Microsoft’s partners including Adobe.
Find the deal here at Amazon.
